Hardeman County Community Calendar

THE SALVATION ARMY NEEDS YOU as a Christmas Red Kettle Bell Ringer for Hardeman County. Make it a family church or friend affair and ring as a group. They will pay minimum wage and are in critical need of volunteer and paid bell ringers. Please call Major Joe May at 731-293-9062. And remember, all donations given in Hardeman County will stay in Hardeman County.

The US Marine Corp Reserve’s Mid-South Toys for Tots is asking for your donations this Christmas season. Ms. Nikki Williams, 731-616-8942 will spend all funds received in Hardeman County. Please make checks out to Mid-South Toys for Tots.

The Middleton Lions Club has pecans for sale! All proceeds go to supply glasses for the needy and supports Lions Sight services for those with serious eye problems and schools for the blind. Mascot crop 16 oz. bags are $11. Whole, halves, pieces and chocolate covered. Buy from any Lion or Middleton branch banks.

First Baptist Church’s Singing Christmas Tree will be presented Friday through Sunday, December 9-11, 7:00 each night. Free tickets are available in the church office.

Join the Mayor’s Toy-a-Thon on December 9 at the Hardeman County Courthouse Lobby from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event will be broadcast live on WMOD 96.7 FM. Sponsored by WMOD Radio, Hardeman County Mayor Jimmy Sain and the Bulletin Times to support CenterStone foster children.

The Hardeman County Veteran Ceremony will be held on December 9 at 9:00 a.m. at the Whiteville Elementary School. This is the 75th Anniversary of the Bombing of Pearl Harbor. The Jackson ROTC Choir will be singing the National Anthem. Lunch will be served to all Veterans.

Tennessee State University-Hardeman County Alumni Chapter will host its second annual Holiday Gala and silent auction at the Hope House building, 208 Hope St., in Bolivar on December 9 at 7:00 p.m. The attire is festive/semi-formal and advance donations are $20 and $25 at the door. All proceeds will benefit the Alumni Chapter’s Scholarship Fund. Call 731-254-8508 or 731-609-2550 for ticket information or any alumni member.

Breakfast with Santa at the Middleton High School Cafeteria will take place on December 10 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Pancakes, sausage along with juice or milk will be served for $5. Photos and crafts are extra. Proceeds benefit MMS baseball team.

The Middleton Christmas Parade will be at 6:00 p.m. on December 10 with line up at 4:30 p.m. at MES and concluding at the city park.

Toone Elementary PTO presents Breakfast with Santa and Holiday Market on December 10 at TES at 160 Neely Street. Local vendors will be there for all your shopping needs. Breakfast with Santa pre-sale tickets are $5 per person for ages 2 and up that includes breakfast, a craft, story time with Mrs. Claus. Bring your camera and make a picture with Santa. Get your tickets today from any Toone Student or the H&R Block in Bolivar. Tickets at the door will be $7. If you would like to be a vendor call or text 901-490-8083.

First Baptist Church in Middleton will present the Christmas Cantata One Small Child on Sunday, December 11 at 6:00 p.m. Everyone is welcomed to join them for this special Christmas presentation.

The City of Bolivar Christmas Parade will be held on Monday, December 12 at 6:00 p.m. This year’s theme is a Story Book Christmas. Call 658-2020 for more details and to enter.

You Are Invited to join with over 12 local churches to present a living nativity, “The Way in A Manger” at Falcon Ridge Farms. Performance dates are December 16 & 17 with dress rehearsal on December 15. There are many different roles available for all ages. Don’t miss out on a wonderful way to share Christ with the community. Call Matt Boatwright at 267-5004. Empty, rinsed milk jugs are needed. Take them to the Dixie Hills Baptist Church Gym.

The Bolivar HC Library will have How the Grinch Stole Story Hour on December 15 at 10:30. They will have a PJ party and will show the Polar Express from 11:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m., on December 17.

Shiloh National Military Park is inviting children to participate in a Civil War Christmas program on December 17, at 2:00 p.m. at the Shiloh visitor center. If your child is interested in attending the Civil War Christmas program, please register by contacting the Shiloh Battlefield Visitor Center at 731-689-5696 or register online at www.nps.gov/shil.

Hardeman County Clerk Jerry Armstrong and his deputy clerks have requested that the Highway for Heroes program to come to Courthouse Square in Bolivar to provide onsite driver’s services not only for Veterans but for all citizens of Hardeman County that would normally only receive at a Department of Safety and Homeland Security Center. Stop by the back courtyard of the courthouse on Monday, December 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. If you have any questions call the clerk’s office at 658-3541.

Hardeman County Community Health Center announces Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment now through January 31, 2017. If you enroll by December 15, 2016 your new plan can start as early as January 1, 2017. For more information, contact Robert Davis, Jr., or Davina Crum at 658-3388 or stop by HCCHC at 629 Nuckolls Road in Bolivar.

Become A Certified Recovery Congregation. The State of TN Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services has launched a mission partnering with faith based communities in Bolivar to reach out to those struggling with addictions and connecting them to vital substance abuse services. If you or your congregation would like to be a part of this recovery ministry email Steve Robinson at recoverybeginshere@gmail.com or call 731-609-7234.

The GED (HiSET) Prep class meets every Monday at 1:30 p.m., at the Grand Junction Library. It’s FREE! Call 731-764-2716 for more info.

Bolivar General Hospital is hosting an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216.

Hardeman Adoptable Animals Shelter needs volunteers to socialize with these wonderful animals while they are waiting for their permanent and forever homes. All help is appreciated including but not limited to playing with, walking and cleaning food/water bowls and habitats. The shelter is full with dogs that need permanent homes. Non-committal volunteer hours are daily from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Pedigree dog food, blankets and money donations are always welcome. The shelter is located within the Hardeman County Landfill on Walton Road west of Bolivar. For more information, contact one of the HAA volunteers: Charla Cooper 234-4421; Jennifer Smallwood 609-0408; or Sheila Wiggins 658-5944. More information is available on their website hardemanadoptableanimals.org and like their Facebook page.

The Bold Truth - Messiah’s Spiritual Body Family Bible Studies, Free Conference Calls Wednesday nights at 9:00 p.m. CST. Dial 641-715-3580 enter code [256428#] after the lecture we offer Q&A, discussion, feedback, and fellowship, all over the phone. To listen to the Playback lecture of the recordings dial 641-715-3589 W/ same code. For Biblical questions, only for “The Bold Truth” Pastor dial 731-YAH-YHVH that’s 731-924-9484. All questions are encouraged, but only Bible questions are accepted as a serious question. Please don’t ask about religions or other organizations, because we’re not the Judge, Jesus, Yehshua Messiah only is The Judge! Pastor Lynard Brock, Messiah’s Spiritual Body 731-924-9484

New Bethel Baptist Church Services will begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Brown Bag Book Club will meet on the second Monday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at the Bolivar-Hardeman County Library.

The BiPolar/Depression Support group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com