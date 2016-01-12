Hardeman County Community Calendar

THE SALVATION ARMY NEEDS YOU as a Christmas Red Kettle Bell Ringer for Hardeman County. Make it a family church or friend affair and ring as a group. They will pay minimum wage and are in critical need of volunteer and paid bell ringers. Please call Major Joe May at 731-293-9062. And remember, all donations given in Hardeman County will stay in Hardeman County.

The US Marine Corp Reserve’s Mid-South Toys for Tots is asking for your donations this Christmas season. Ms. Nikki Williams, 731-616-8942 will spend all funds received in Hardeman County. Please make checks out to Mid-South Toys for Tots.

The Middleton Lions Club has pecans for sale! All proceeds go to supply glasses for the needy and supports Lions Sight services for those with serious eye problems and schools for the blind. Mascot crop 16 oz. bags are $11. Whole, halves, pieces and chocolate covered. Buy from any Lion or Middleton branch banks.

You Are Invited to join with over 12 local churches to present a living nativity, “The Way in A Manger” at Falcon Ridge Farms. Performance dates are December 16 & 17 with dress rehearsal on December 15. There are many different roles available for all ages. Don’t miss out on a wonderful way to share Christ with the community. Call Matt Boatwright at 267-5004. Empty, rinsed milk jugs are needed. Take them to the Dixie Hills Baptist Church Gym.

The Hardeman County Arts Council presents the Broadway-style musical One Bethlehem Night, December 2-4 at the Arts Center. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:00 p.m. and a matinée on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the box office from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Call 658-2787.

The Christmas Cantata “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” will be presented at 2:00 p.m. on December 4 at First Baptist Church in Whiteville at 203 E. Main Street.

It’s Time to Fill the Fire Truck! On December 2 bring your new or unwanted toys, coats, and canned foods from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 413 W. Market St in Bolivar to help local families this Christmas season. All donations are welcome.

The Bolivar Fire Department will be at Walmart on December 2 from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m. to collect toys and donations.

The Hope Holiday Mart will be held on December 2-3 at the Municipal Center in Bolivar. Small vendor spaces are still available. Contact Andrea Young if you are interested at 609-9250. Make plans to attend this shopping experience that benefits the American Cancer Society and Hope House and get a jump on holiday shopping and enjoyment.

The Whiteville Christmas Parade will be on December 2 at 6:00 p.m., with a Christmas Carnival following at 2130 Hwy 64 in Whiteville from 7:00-10:00 p.m. There will be a Christmas Carnival from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m., at 2130 Hwy 64.

A FREE Creating Your Own Next Level Personal and Professional Prosperity Workshop will be held on December 3 at the C. Elma Motley Senior Center, 136 Mitchell Ave., in Whiteville from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Register online at eventbrite.com and like them on facebook at createyournextlevel

The Friends of Middleton Library will host Santa Day on Saturday, December 3 from 1:00-3:00 p.m., at the Middleton Boy Scout Hut to support the Middleton Library. Have your picture made with Santa, decorate cookies and write letters to Santa.

Christmas on the Square in Grand Junction will be on December 3 beginning at 2:00 p.m. The tree lighting will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Friends of the Grand Junction Library will gather at Bland Memorial Garden in Grand Junction for a Love Light Tree Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. The lights on the tree will be provided by donations to honor all those who are deceased. All funds will benefit the library, call 731-764-2716 for light/donation categories. The tree will remain lit each evening until December 31. Refreshments will follow at the John Wilder Community Center.

The City of Bolivar Christmas Parade will be held on Monday, December 5, 2016, at 6:00 p.m. This year’s theme is a Story Book Christmas. Call 658-2020 for more details and to enter.

The Hardeman County Veteran Ceremony will be held on December 9 at 9:00 a.m. at the Whiteville Elementary School. This is the 75th Anniversary of the Bombing of Pearl Harbor. The Jackson ROTC Choir will be singing the National Anthem. Lunch will be served to all Veterans.

Tennessee State University-Hardeman County Alumni Chapter will host its second annual Holiday Gala and silent auction at the Hope House building, 208 Hope St., in Bolivar on December 9 at 7:00 p.m. The attire is festive/semi-formal and advance donations are $20 and $25 at the door. All proceeds will benefit the Alumni Chapter’s Scholarship Fund. Call 731-254-8508 or 731-609-2550 for ticket information or any alumni member.

Breakfast with Santa at the Middleton High School Cafeteria will take place on December 10 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Pancakes, sausage along with juice or milk will be served for $5. Photos and crafts are extra. Proceeds benefit MMS baseball team.

Hardeman County Community Health Center announces Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment now through January 31, 2017. If you enroll by December 15, 2016 your new plan can start as early as January 1, 2017. For more information, contact Robert Davis, Jr., or Davina Crum at 658-3388 or stop by HCCHC at 629 Nuckolls Road in Bolivar.

Become A Certified Recovery Congregation. The State of TN Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services has launched a mission partnering with faith based communities in Bolivar to reach out to those struggling with addictions and connecting them to vital substance abuse services. If you or your congregation would like to be a part of this recovery ministry email Steve Robinson at recoverybeginshere@gmail.com or call 731-609-7234.

The GED (HiSET) Prep class meets every Monday at 1:30 p.m., at the Grand Junction Library. It's FREE! Call 731-764-2716 for more info.

Bolivar General Hospital is hosting an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216.

Hardeman Adoptable Animals Shelter needs volunteers to socialize with these wonderful animals while they are waiting for their permanent and forever homes. Non-committal volunteer hours are daily from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Pedigree dog food, blankets and money donations are always welcome. The shelter is located within the Hardeman County Landfill on Walton Road west of Bolivar. For more information, contact one of the HAA volunteers: Charla Cooper 234-4421; Jennifer Smallwood 609-0408; or Sheila Wiggins 658-5944.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services will begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Brown Bag Book Club will meet on the second Monday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at the Bolivar-Hardeman County Library.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com